Clubs offer birds, words, ferns

By Nicholas Allison

Walking around campus, one will often see fliers pinned to the wall advertising for one club or another, but what are those clubs about? Not all clubs even advertise that way, so what clubs are out there? Here are three clubs that should pique the interest of a variety of individuals.

The Birding Club

“The Birding Club is a club for people interested in birds and other wildlife,” said club chair Philip Nosler. “We go out on field trips around the tri-county area searching out interesting birds and other neat organisms. The birding club is all about exploring the surprisingly varied community of wildlife that calls the tri-county area home.”

The club meets once per month on field trips to various areas that colorful birds call home. Last time they met, they found 15 species of birds, and that was just a walk around campus. Meetings generally last about half an hour, but could go longer if the members desire.

Having only started this term, this is a small club consisting of less than 10 members, but they will eagerly accept newcomers.

For more information and the date and location of the next meeting, contact Nosler at nosler.philip@student.clackamas.edu or adviser Jennifer Bown at jenb@clackamas.edu.

Horticulture Club

If you have ever had an interest in plants, then this is the club for you. The Horticulture Club focuses on growing plants, and often enough, selling them at events to raise funds for charities or scholarships, or just to give back to the community.

“If you know nothing about plants, come check it out, you might learn something,” said Joshua Davis, club chair. “If you know everything about plants, come check it out, you might teach us some stuff.”

The club is fairly large, at about 25 members, though about 18 people make it to each meeting. They meet every Monday from noon to 1 p.m. at the greenhouses on campus. For more information, contact Davis at davis.josh2@student.clackamas.edu or the adviser Frank Kilders at frank.kilders@clackamas.edu.

Writer’s Club

The Writers’ Club is designed to help authors improve their writing skills, whether it be fiction, poetry, biographies or whatever else. The club reads together, workshops together and all around tries to help one another.

“[The club] strives to create a sense of community of like-minded writers,” said chair Christopher Zimmerly-Beck.

This becomes clear at the meetings. It is a very relaxed, open environment. They sit and discuss the works of famous authors and why they were successful, discuss the works of members of the club seeking a critique and just have a good time.

The club meets every Friday at 2 p.m. in Roger Rook room 220, and anyone, whether a writer or not, is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Zimmerly-Beck at zimmerly-beck.christ@student.clackamas.edu o r Nicole Rosevear, the adviser, at nicolero@clackamas.edu.