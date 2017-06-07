Guitar project amplifies students

Sims searches for great deals on guitars that may have cosmetic or other flaws, and takes them to a local music store called Trade Up Music. The store has two Portland locations by that name as well as a Southwest location called Hum Strum Drum. The technicians (shout out to Dan and Miles) transform the guitars into something playable for the college community by putting on new strings, making adjustments and doing other minor repairs as needed.

The restored guitars are available not only for casual play, but also for students to borrow for guitar lessons or classes at the college. Sims wants to encourage people to learn to play. “You can play like 100 songs with three chords,” said Clifton. So, pick up a campus guitar. Strum a few chords. A few is all you need.