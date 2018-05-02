Let’s Taco ‘Bout It

Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner and it’s time to get your hunger on and check out the best taquerias here in the Portland area! We’ve done all the research so you don’t have to, narrowing it down to the top five we chose a winner by giving them a rating out of 5.

#1: Stella Taco

2940 NE Alberta St

Portland, OR 97211

971-407-3705

Stella Tacos offers a really bright and open place for anyone that would like to stop in for a quick bite in the Alameda neighborhood on Alberta. Hung lights set the mood as a good place to sit down, relax and enjoy quality tacos!

The pork Colorado was one of my favorites. Most tacos here come with an avocado sauce that is a must-have, really setting itself apart from other taquerias!

Stella Tacos also offers vegetarian tacos, too, so no one is left behind.

Stella Tacos is open Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

I really enjoyed these tacos and give them a rating of 4/5.

#2: Mi Mero Mole

32 NW 5th Ave.

Portland, OR 97209

971-266-8575

If you’re in the downtown Portland area, Mi Mero Mole offers some tacos with a twist. Everything is handmade, including the tortillas, making them a popular place!

These tacos were pretty good! At $3.50 a taco, it’s a little on the expensive side. Their tacos are served with molé. Molè (mō-le) is a type of sauce from Mexico that is used in different dishes. The molè here is really good especially being put in a taco. You can choose from a wide range of meats that are not really seen in other places.

Although the tacos here are good, though the price is a little steep and the tacos aren’t that big. The restaurant itself has a rustic Mexican touch with good music! Mi Mero Mole earned a ⅗.

#3 Tamale Boy

1764 NE Dekum St.

Portland, OR 97211

503-206-8022

Tamale Boy offers great outdoor seating, perfect for enjoying the sun!

Tamale Boy is known for their homemade tamales but they offer many other choices such as tacos and other places.

The Asada tacos were really good, but you do have to pay an extra dollar for Asada and Al pastor which is a little disappointing. The tacos have a lot of guacamole which is great to see! The tacos only have one tortilla, so expect a bit of a mess trying to keep everything together!

Al pastor tacos are good although I’m not sure if they’re worth the extra dollar compared to the other meats available.

Overall, the tacos were good but not sure if they’re worth the extra dollar for the meat and the single tortilla made it a bit difficult to eat. Tamale Boy gets a 3.5/ 5.

#4

King Burrito Mexican Food

2924 N Lombard St.

Portland, OR 97217

503-280-9757

The tacos here are the cheapest yet! They offer tons of taco options, along with other Mexican food. They also offer burgers and hotdogs!

Tacos here are authentic with plenty of meat. King Burrito has the best price and

exceptionally fast service. The green salsa they have is also really good and spicy. They first opened in 1970 and have continued to provide great service in their community, winning multiple awards for good, cheap eats in Portland!

These tacos were really good and really big! The most expensive taco is $1.85 which is super cheap. It’s hard finding tacos that cheap that are still good but King Burrito tacos are good! I give King Burrito Mexican Food a ⅘.

#5 Sanchez Taqueria

13050 SW Pacific Hwy.

Tigard, OR 97223

503-684-2838

Located in Tigard, this taqueria is the farthest option from Oregon City. Although, if you’re looking for the most authentic taqueria, then this is your place!

Sanchez Taqueria offers phenomenal tacos that are as authentic as it gets! They make their corn white tortillas by hand! Their tacos are big and the meat is probably the best out of all of these! They’re basic tacos, but they have the best in flavor and they’re reasonably priced!

If you want to try real Mexican tacos, Sanchez Taqueria is the way to go. 5/5.