Now streaming: Girl Boss

By Elizabeth Kessel

Another original series has appeared thanks to Netflix. One of the newest shows is “Girl Boss,” an easy-to-binge show that also gives viewers an inside look on Sophia Amoruso’s (Britt Robertson) life in San Francisco from 2006 to 2008.

This show doesn’t have the luxury of modern technology, but it does have the same kind of issues any millennial would be going through. Sophia is 23 years old, trying to live life after she gets fired from her job and no longer wants a boss.

So, she decides to become her own boss. During her journey, Sophia gets help from her friend Annie (Ellie Reed), who is a hair stylist, and gets a boyfriend. The relationship is awkward from the beginning with Shane (Johnny Simmons), but it shows that women shouldn’t be anybody but themselves.

From flipping clothes from thrift stores, selling them on eBay, to having her own online store called Nasty Gal, this Netflix series shows that even the finished dream isn’t perfect.

She didn’t get her original space she wanted to put her clothes in and even gets kicked off of eBay. But in the end, she is happy, and I think that’s what counts when it comes to achieving your dream.

“Girl Boss” is inspiring for millennials, especially young women right now. The show may seem silly and immature, but topics are buried in each episode that anyone could connect with.

Subjects include budgeting, health care, finding and keeping a job, what you want to do as a career, boyfriend issues and family relationships.

Some of this content may be seen as comedic or even taken lightly in the show, and I agree with that to a degree. However, to see Sophia come from nothing and work her way to her dream, the show portrays all the struggles in between. I don’t think there’s anything comedic about that.

Her character gives inspiration for young women and anyone watching the show, to do your best. It shows that if you are willing to work hard for what you want, then you can achieve it.

Throughout the show, there are times when something bad would happen or Sophia would be drinking, and I would think, “This is me.” As a college student and young woman, I wonder about many of the topics in “Girl Boss.”

This show is rated TV-MA which means it is for mature audiences because of the language used. However, I don’t mind the language because it makes it more realistic.

So the next time you’re on Netflix and want something quick to watch that will make you laugh and be inspired at the same time, give “Girl Boss” a try.