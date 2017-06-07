Now Streaming: House of Cards

Drama, political corruption and backstabbing.
All are qualities of “House of Cards,” the critically-acclaimed Netflix original series, and a depiction of what many of us seem to believe politics to be.
“House of Cards” follows a power-hungry and ambitious Democratic congressman Francis “Frank” Underwood (Kevin Spacey) who manipulates and destroys anyone in his way to power.
From season one to four, we watched him lie, cheat, kill and steal his way from a senator to the Vice President, and then the President of the United States. He is the staple example of a sociopath, who cares for no one and uses everyone.
The latest season of “House of Cards,” released last week, continues where the last one ended with Frank running for election for another four-year spot in the White House, and Underwood’s wife, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) set to be his Vice-President.
Often we expect Frank to break the fourth wall and talk directly to the audience, be it in a condescending manner or providing unique words of advice.
We learn that Claire, too, breaks the fourth wall. And her plan to grab the power her husband seeks is written all over her face.
The two spend half of the season continuing their fight against Republican candidate and governor of New York, Will Conway (Joel Kinnaman) a veteran who slowly goes from the young and charismatic contemporary version of John F. Kennedy to a candidate suffering from PTSD.
Conway, like the Underwoods, manipulated his way into popularity by saying whatever people wanted to hear.
The strategy worked until Frank does the same with the federal government, and does all he can with the presence of ICO, the Islamic Caliphate Organization, to instill fear and use all resources to halt and win the election.
Though it seems to start o continuing the election like before, and the idea that as President, not much can be gained for someone like Frank, but “House of Cards” season five continues to make you do a double-take, with surprises at every turn.
This season will not end how you may think, and you’ll once more be left wanting more.
Between the witty dialogue, cleaver plot and the amazing cast and supporting actors, “House of Cards” is a show worthy of binging.