Now Streaming: House of Cards

The two spend half of the season continuing their fight against Republican candidate and governor of New York, Will Conway (Joel Kinnaman) a veteran who slowly goes from the young and charismatic contemporary version of John F. Kennedy to a candidate suffering from PTSD.

Conway, like the Underwoods, manipulated his way into popularity by saying whatever people wanted to hear. The strategy worked until Frank does the same with the federal government, and does all he can with the presence of ICO, the Islamic Caliphate Organization, to instill fear and use all resources to halt and win the election. Though it seems to start o continuing the election like before, and the idea that as President, not much can be gained for someone like Frank, but “House of Cards” season five continues to make you do a double-take, with surprises at every turn. This season will not end how you may think, and you’ll once more be left wanting more.

Between the witty dialogue, cleaver plot and the amazing cast and supporting actors, “House of Cards” is a show worthy of binging.