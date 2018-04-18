BREAKING: CCC student and track athlete passes unexpectedly

Clackamas Community College student and track athlete, Brian Edwards, died unexpectedly on Tuesday. The cause of death has not been specified and was publically announced to all staff through mass email on Wednesday at 1:03 pm.

“At times like this, we are called to come together as a community and to be supportive and caring of our fellow students, faculty and staff,” said Tara Sprehe, the Dean of Academic Foundations and Connections in the mass email to staff. “It is important to know that we can count on another.”

A quiet room is available in McLoughlin 255 until 4 p.m. for students and is staffed by the counseling department. An Employee Assistance Program is also available to all part-time staff 24 hours, seven days a week, and will be staffing Dye 123 from 2-4 p.m.

“[Edwards] was a quality young man who was well respected in the community and our track family, and he will be missed,” Athletic Director Jim Martineau said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, as well as his teammates and coaches.”

CCC’s counseling department can be reached at 503-594-3176.​

This is the first death of a student and track athlete since Brandon Powell’s death last spring when his body was found on May 2, 2017.

Jacob Thompson, Sports Editor, contributed to this story.