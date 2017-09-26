Alleged sexual assault on campus

By Autumn Berend

Editor in Chief

An alleged sexual assault was reported to the Oregon City Police Department on campus on Sept. 19.

The incident was reported by an adult female who said the assault happened on the northwest boundary of the Oregon City campus after 9:30 p.m. The suspect is reported to be a white male with long wavy blonde hair, green eyes, thin, standing six-foot-two to six-foot-four and appears to be in his early to mid-30’s. The suspect may go by two possible names, “Gerald” or “Jerald.”

The victim of the alleged sexual assault had met the suspect several days prior to the crime.

“According to the report, they met and had walked together to campus when the suspect forcefully sexually assaulted the victim,” said Clackamas Community College Public Information Officer Lori Hall in an email. “This is a timely reminder to add Campus Safety to your cellphone contacts. Their number is 503-594-6650.”

An on-going investigation is currently underway by the OCPD and asks that if anyone has information, to call the OCPD.

Campus Safety offers escorts for anyone who feels unsafe.