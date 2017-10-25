Blood drive seeks donations

By Autumn Berend

Editor-in-Chief

The bloodsuckers have come to the college, and they wish to take plenty of it before they leave.

The Associated Student Government is hosting a blood drive from Oct. 24 to 25 and performed by Bloodworks Northwest, a blood donation company. The expectations are high, in hopes people will donate blood for the good of others.

“We are a local non-profit. Making sure our community has blood,” said Joe Wilson, the senior recruiter for Bloodworks Northwest. “We started in Seattle in 1940. The main flagship is in Seattle, but the nearest one is in Vancouver.”

They cover the Pacific Northwest, from down in Medford, Oregon up to Bellingham, Washington.

Bloodworks Northwest hopes people will take 45 minutes out of their day to save lives. If they can’t give financially, this is a way they can be altruistic and help out their community.

Bloodworks Northwest provides for all of Providence Health & Services and Legacy Health hospitals. The only area hospital they do not serve for is Oregon Health & Science University.

Wilson was asked if the donations would go to relief efforts, considering that North America was hit hard by a sanguinary mass shooting, a couple of hurricanes and Mexico’s earthquake.

“We are part of blood funders that answers the call to send blood for Harvey [and] Ermag,” he said.

“I know there’s a shortage of blood right now,” said student Madison Weinard. “The Red Cross has limited hours.” Due to the FDA regulations, gay men can not donate blood if they’ve had sexual intercourse within 12 months.