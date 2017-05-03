The Clackamas Print - Clackamas Community College News

Clackamas Community College

You are here: Home / News / Body of missing student found

Body of missing student found

By 1 Comment

The body of Brandon Powell, 18, was found Friday, April 28, in the Clackamas River near McIver Park.

Powell was a Clackamas Community College student and athlete on the track and field team.

“[The body was] found 100 yards north [of the] boat ramp,” said Sandy Police public information officer Sam Craven. “The medical examiner doesn’t suspect foul play.”

Powell has been missing since March 12. He was reported missing by his mother, who said he had a mental breakdown and ran out of the home early in the morning wearing nothing but pajama bottoms.

According to the Sandy Police press release, the medical examiner confirmed the body as Powell’s, on Monday, May 1. His cause of death is not yet known.

– Collin Berend

Related posts:

  1. Student athlete still missing
  2. Cleanse your mind, body and soul
  3. Student leaves for Standing Rock

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comments, Concerns and Tips

The Clackamas Print aims to report the news in an honest, unbiased and professional manner. Content published in The Print is not screened or subject to censorship.

chiefed@clackamas.edu
or call us at 503-594-6266
19600 Molalla Ave.
Oregon City, OR 97045

Recent Posts

Contact Us

WordPress Install by Consistent Image Web Design