Building a better future

Upcoming bond projects on the Oregon City campus include construction of the Industrial Technical Center, an addition to the DeJardin Science building and construction of a new Student Services/ Community Commons building. The ITC will be the center for the automotive, electronics, manufacturing, and welding programs. The DeJardin Science building will receive an additional building and will also receive improvements on the existing facility. The Bill Brod Community Center will be replaced by an updated building to house student service offices, student government and student organization offices such as the veteran center. The 64,600 square-foot building will also include a bookstore and dining facility.

Any student or businesses interested in getting involved with the SAIL/BOAT program can contact the Career Center for more details and information. James Harley contributed to this article.