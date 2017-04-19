College raises awareness of sexual assault

Lori Hall, the public information officer, said, “What I can respond to that is recent surveys have shown that those are not as efficient and give people a false sense of security at times. So a lot of universities are steering away from using the blue call buttons. And I think especially too that those blue call buttons started before anyone had cellphones and so now with the prevalence of cell phones there’s no need for them.”

Campus Safety can be reached at 503-594-6650, but the best number to call is 911, where campus safety will also be alerted to an emergency on campus. If a student would like to report something to Anderson Wieck, the number is 503-594-3300. However, if a student does not want to report something but instead just talk it out, soon there will be advocate on campus. An advocate can give privacy to the student where they can’t report what they hear and it will also give students a chance to talk. For survivors of sexual assault on campus and anybody else, there is an app that can help. Currently partnered with 132 colleges and universities, this app called Capptivation packages all of your options and contacts into one. “We hope that by bringing awareness of the app to campus, that we can help survivors and friends/ family members of survivors because through the app, they will be able to access crucial information, in a more easy and intuitive fashion,” said Jack Zandi, who is responsible for the app’s data maintenance. April might be sexual assault awareness month, but this is a nonstop topic for many students yearly. Be safe.