Cougars pin historic finish

By Travis David V Whittaker and Kristen Wohlers

On Jan. 4-5, Clackamas Community College’s wrestling team traveled to Fort Wayne, Indiana for the NWCA National Dual Meet Championships and brought home their fourth consecutive dual meet crown after crushing the No. 1 nationally ranked Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 23-9.

With the win, Clackamas won its fifth overall crown since 2011.

Clackamas came into the tournament ranked sixth overall in the country for NJCAA division.

Other results and big wins for the Cougars included defeating 18th-ranked Barton Community College 35-14. Also, in the quarter-final round, Clackamas dispatched No. 3 nationally ranked Iowa Western Community College 35-9. And in the semifinal round, Clackamas defeated No. 2 nationally ranked Iowa Central Community College.

The team went on to finish their regular season undefeated after a 38-4 win over North Idaho College on Saturday, Jan. 21. The team achieved an overall Dual Meet record of 16-0 and the record for the most wins in a season, surpassing the 1989 team who went 15-1-1.

This is the first undefeated wrestling team in the 48-year history of the sport at the college.

The team was scheduled to wrestle once more at the Pacific University Dual on Feb. 1, but that has been canceled.

The team will now begin their postseason, ranked No. 2 in the nation. They will compete in the West Region Championships on Sunday, Feb. 12, at Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay, Oregon. The NJCAA Nationals take place on Feb. 24-25 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.