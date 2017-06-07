Do the cyber crime, pay the cyber time

Keep your computer and software updated. The WannaCry ransomware attack took advantage of an old Windows exploit that had been patched out months before. It was only successful because people failed to update to the most recent version of their operating system. Waiting to update makes sense for businesses and schools as they generally require time to update their networks to be compatible with recent updates, but there isn’t a real reason for the average consumer to avoid updating their computer. This goes for both your operating system and any software you run daily.

Always know what you are downloading. One of the most common ways that an everyday person’s computer becomes infected with a virus is from downloading a suspicious file. Most modern web browsers have methods to protect against the most common malicious files, such as Google’s Safe Browsing, but the methods are not foolproof.