Event heralds new building

“The machine tool program starting in Clairmont Hall and then moving over here to Barlow Hall, and the building was never designed to be a machine shop,” said Mattson. “The generation before us came here and built this for people like me and my students. This building (is) now an opportunity for us to leave that legacy for the people who come behind us and I really appreciate all you supporting that.”

Truesdell thanked the taxpayers for their money, stating it will be used to make the new facility, help with future plans to bring businesses to train future students, and making Oregon City’s economy flourish. Near the end Truesdell, and many others, grabbed a shovel, white hardhat and dug dirt.