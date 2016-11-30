Holiday Festivities

The holiday season is upon us! Views differ in regards to exactly how and when the festive events associated with this time of year should be conducted. This short list of budget friendly ideas and celebration techniques is perfect for cost conscious college students or those who wish to rebel against the capitalist regime.

By David Brian Avis

Reindeer – $1500 + sled OR Antlers for your cat/dog – $7.99

Reindeer costs does not include licensing, fees, import taxes, reindeer insurance and whatever else may be involved with such a transaction. This does not include the feeding and maintenance of the animal, nor are you guaranteed legal acquisition of the creature for recreational use. Check your local police station and veterinarian prior to the purchase or rental of any reindeer.

Christmas tree with decorations – $100 OR Marijuana plant with decorations – $0

This is Oregon. You should already have four of them growing in the basement. There will be no need to purchase one from the store. The effect of the marijuana you were using will either cause you to forget to buy the decorations, or you just won’t care.

Milwaukie Umbrella Parade & Tree Lighting

Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3:45-6 p.m.

Location: The parade begins next to the Main Street light rail station, and travels north on Main to City Hall where the tree is lit.

Grab an umbrella! It’s time for the annual Umbrella Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting in Milwaukie! No registration. No fees. Everyone is welcome!

Don’t forget the camera because Santa Claus will be on site for those who wait until the last minute to bring him their list.

Clackamas Community College and Oregon City High School choir will be leading a holiday carol sing-a-long, and there will be a toy drive where visitors can donate a new unwrapped toy for local children in need.

There will also be contests, prizes, cookies, hot chocolate and more. Decorate your umbrella and try to win in m

ultiple categories for kids and adults!

Contest judging begins at 3:45 p.m., the parade marches at 4:15 p.m. and the tree will be lit at 5 p.m.

For more information about the Milwaukie Umbrella Parade contact Jason Wachs at wachsj@milwaukieoregon.gov or 503-786-7568.

Christmas Concert

Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Liberty High School Auditorium

Do you enjoy music? Liberty High School is hosting a free Christmas concert that is open to the public where Westside Community & Youth Orchestra will be performing “Handel Christmas.”

Special guests include Anna Rikili, Heather Petersen, Tony Petersen and the Liberty High School Choir. For more info about Westside Community and Youth Orchestra visit wcyo.org.