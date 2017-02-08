Only got $20 in your pocket?

The Red, White and Blue thrift store in Gladstone, like many of its kind, has everyday household items, toys, tools and more. It’s often filled with customers because of their high quantity, low prices and great quality of items in their store. The clothing section is broken down into five sections: infants, boys, girls, men and women, taking up the majority of the store. After searching through the rows of polos, sweater vests, leather jackets and suits, I happened to spot the perfect item amongst the bunch. It is a grey overcoat lined with black fur in very good condition. The coat is complete with three black and white blended buttons to close it up and two pockets at hip level on both sides. The heavy winter coat, which would typically run about $300 used, only cost me $19.95, and I consider it one of my top thrift treasures. I plan on revisiting Red, White and Blue thrift store and recommend it to anyone who wants to try their luck at finding thrift gold.

– Doug Fry