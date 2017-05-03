THE CLACKAMAS PRINT BRINGS HOME 17 AWARDS FROM THE 2017 ANNUAL COLLEGIATE DAY

By Alexis Wagar

Bright and early on a Friday morning, the staff members of “The Clackamas Print” made the journey down to Linn-Benton Community College for the Oregon Newspaper Foundation Collegiate Day, where we won 17 awards.

Registration began at 8:30 a.m. where there were plenty of pastries, coffee and tea for young journalists to enjoy.

At 9 a.m., a panel of representatives from three college newspapers talked about how college media is changing delivery systems. Speakers included Tony Greiner and Christopher Ponpitasuk from Portland Community College’s The Bridge, Steve Sandberg and Brian Rathbone from Oregon State University’s Orange Media Network, and Malika Andrews and Clare Duffy from University of Portland’s The Beacon.

Collegiate Day is a great way for student journalists to explore other work and listen to professionals speak and teach during special sessions. This year’s sessions included “Interviewing and fake news” by Samantha Swindler from “The Oregonian,” “Photography” by Andy Nelson from “The Register Guard” and “The Journey from Oregon State to Sports Illustrated” by Lindsay Schnell.

The awards luncheon began after the sessions. Around noon, “The Clackamas Print” won 17 awards, seven of which were for first place. These included best special section for “The Clackamas Plant” in volume 49 issue 12, first place best news story and best sports story by former sports editor Katie Archer, best sports photo, best editorial, best feature story and first place for best website, which you can view at theclackamasprint.com.

Two Clackamas Print writers won awards in the category of best writing, Merari Calderon Ruiz, who was slaying the awards, was the recipient of the third place best writing award. Then, second place best writing went to Kristen Wohlers. Ruiz also placed first for best feature story for the “Students earn GED behind bars” article and Wohlers placed first for best editorial, “Letter from the editors.”

Co-Editor-in-Chief Victoria Tinker took home the first place award for best sports photography and former photo editor Austin Boltz won second place for best feature photo and third place for best photography.

“I feel amazing. Our staff works really hard, and winning so many awards has made everyone feel super great,” said Tinker. “Our staff is one big happy family, so even though all the awards are rewarded to specific members of the staff, we all share the love.”

Each year, “The Clackamas Print” competes against other two-year colleges such as Portland Community College, Mt. Hood Community College and many others.