Sanctuary label denied

“Any meeting that I have been present, no student or group of students, or race or gender has been left out of the conversation. So, we have been really inclusive,” said Enrique Farrera, president of the Association of Classified Employees. “We have supported for everybody to be able to come in and study, which is the main focus. To continue education.

“We’re not closing the doors, that’s not the purpose of that.” Farrera advocates for a state-wide resolution to come from the Higher Education Coordination Commission. For students who need to express themselves or nd a community to talk and associate with, every other week the international students hold a Tea and Talk in the Community Center’s Fireside Lounge. The group has an “open door,” meaning anyone can join. For non-international students, it provides an intellectual space to understand another point of view. The Clackamas international students also have a group on Facebook, and they will be holding a musical performance in the Community Center on Feb. 16 outside the Fireside Lounge.