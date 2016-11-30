Students study swiftly

By Ty Delbridge

Thanksgiving is over and Christmas is coming. But for students, there’s one thing first: finals. So, before you open your gifts from Santa, you will be opening final test packets.

Finals can be a stressful time in a college student’s life.

“I think there is a little bit more pressure for athletes to do good on their finals,” said Blake McNall, a wrestler at Clackamas. “I think athletes have more pressure to do good on their finals because in order to participate in your sport you have to have passing grades I have to have passing grades to play my sport.”

The Huffington Post offered a few tips for students, such as, “Alternate your study spaces, study in homework groups, make flash cards, take tests, and sleep.” But students and staff at Clackamas have all sorts of methods when it comes to studying for the big tests.

“I use a lot of [flash cards] because it’s an easy and fast way to study,” said McNall, who will be taking three finals this term.

Student Sabrina Vansmoorenburg also shared her favorite techniques.

“I definitely use flash cards,” said Vansmoorenburg. “I also like when I have a final review to base my studying on.” Her favorite place to study is in her house.

“Either in my bed or on the couch,” said Vansmoorenburg.

Students often make the mistake of procrastinating and waiting until the last minute to cram their brain with a bunch of knowledge which they hope they will be able to retain for the test. But Academic Adviser Dustin Bare shared a different approach for students on how to prepare for finals.

“My advice for students in regards to finals would be to start reviewing your notes and course work now in preparation for your finals in a few weeks,” said Bare. “Break up your study time into 30 minute to 60 minute increments and make sure to get as much sleep the night before your final exam, but not too much (6-10 hours).”

No matter what you do, no matter how you want to do it, just study. Find a quiet, cozy place to relax and hit the books.

Finals are right around the corner and will be here before you know it, starting Dec. 5 and ending Dec. 10.