The Clackamas Print - Clackamas Community College News

Clackamas Community College

You are here: Home / News / Tuition increase in forecast

Tuition increase in forecast

By Leave a Comment

Graphic designed by Chelsea Pagan

By Kristen Wohlers

Check underneath your couch cushions because, chances are, you’ll need those extra coins to pay for tuition next year.

On the agenda for Clackamas Community College’s Feb. 8 Board of Education meeting is a recommendation to increase tuition and fees for the 2017-2018 school year. The proposed changes are per credit hour and include a tuition increase from $90 for the 2016-2017 year to $93 starting fall 2017, a student fee increase from $2 to $2.50 and a student technology fee increase from $4.50 to $5.50.

Tuition went up by $3 in 2016-2017 as well, and the college has seen a 125 percent increase in tuition over the last 15 years, from $40 per credit in 2001-2002.

Why the increase? According to the agenda packet for the February meeting, the main concern is fiscal sustainability. Since about a third of the college’s general fund is furnished from student tuition, in short, the increase is needed to maintain the budget.

The seven members of the Clackamas Board of Education will make a decision in March.

 

Related posts:

  1. College to discuss raising tuition
  2. CCC board votes for tuition increase
  3. College raises tuition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

Comments, Concerns and Tips

The Clackamas Print aims to report the news in an honest, unbiased and professional manner. Content published in The Print is not screened or subject to censorship.

chiefed@clackamas.edu
or call us at 503-594-6266
19600 Molalla Ave.
Oregon City, OR 97045

Recent Posts

Contact Us

WordPress Install by Consistent Image Web Design