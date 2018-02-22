Winter weather closes campus

By Ian Von Orden

News and Opinion Editor

Winter weather has arrived once more leading to various closures in the Greater Portland area, CCC included.

The college closed early yesterday, cancelling all activities at or after 2 p.m. Initially, the college announced a 2-hour late start for Wednesday February 21, with all activities cancelled until 10 a.m., but this was later updated to an all-day closure.

According to Campus Safety, it isn’t currently known when the school will reopen as the decision has not currently been made.

The winter conditions have led to the first test of the College’s newly adopted Rave Alert system, which has been responsible for the text notifications, calls, and announcements at the school regarding the closures. Students can continue to rely on notifications sent out by the system for continuing updates on the college’s status.

Along with the expected closures, the winter weather has also lead to treacherous driving conditions throughout the Portland area. Oregonlive reported that there have already been several crashes throughout the metro area, some caused by patches of black ice leftover from last night’s freeze.

The National Weather Service posted a new Winter Weather Advisory today, warning of the possibility of snowfall later tonight. The advisory will be in effect from 10:00 p.m. tonight until 6:00 a.m. tomorrow and predicts one to two inches of accumulation throughout the metro area, though elevations above 500 feet could see up to four inches.

For now, stay safe and off the roads whenever possible and, if you must travel, do so with care.