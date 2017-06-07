Israel to host 2018 World Lacrosse Championships

For the first time since the World Lacrosse Championships started in 1967, a country outside of the United States, Canada, England and Australia will host the competition. Just one day after the bombing in Manchester, England, the city decided to withdraw from hosting the competition. On May 23, it was announced that Netanya, Israel would be hosts for the 2018 World Lacrosse Championships.

Although the WLC is mostly dominated by the U.S. and Canada, Netanya was given the opportunity to host due to the city’s recent success in the sport and hosting major events similar to the WLC. The Israel national team placed second in the 2016 European Lacrosse Championship and seventh in the 2014 WLC. From July 12- 21 Netanya Stadium will host 50 countries and more than 5,000 athletes. The participating countries for the 2018 WLC is up from 38 showing the quick expansion of the sport on a global scale. Netanya Stadium is home to the Maccabi Netanya FC and Maccabi Tel Aviv FC. The stadium has a capacity of 13,610 and will be put to the test during the WLC. – Doug Fry