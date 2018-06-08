Men’s basketball’s big three moves on

If you caught a Clackamas Community College men’s basketball game this last season, you’re probably pretty familiar with the names Briggs Young, Isaiah Gentry and Nygil Carr. The trio combined to average of 46.8 points per game, 11.2 assists per game and averaged 31.8 minutes per game; Carr led the team in scoring, averaging 20.8 ppg, Gentry led the team in rebounding, averaging 6.9 rebounds per game, and Young led the team in assists, averaging 4.4 apg. With their two years of eligibility at CCC, the trio will split up as they move on to new universities to continue their basketball careers.

Carr is heading to Central Washington University, a Division-II program in Ellensburg, Washington. The Wildcats compete in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, which is the same league Western Oregon University and Concordia University compete in. CWU finished the 2017-18 season with a overall record of 15-13.

Carr leaves Clackamas holding the single game scoring record which he set on Nov. 18 when he scored 51 points against Faith Christian Basketball club. Carr finished his career with 1,114 points and was selected for NWAC All-League honors both of his years at Clackamas.

“Nygil Carr was an electrifying point guard who is always making exciting place on the floor,” Head Coach Clif Wegner said. “He had a sensational freshman season but struggled to repeat that in his sophomore year when so many teams were geared up specifically to stop him.”

Looking ahead, Carr has already set his goals for the coming years at CWU such as maintaining a high GPA and making the D-II basketball tournament, adding that the key to accomplishing his goals will be hard work.

“I’ll go in with the same mindset like I always do,” Carr said. “Just work and compete.”

Young will be moving on to Multnomah University. The Lions had a rough 2017-18 season finishing 9-21 overall, but Young hopes he can help restore the roar at MU and put the Lions back in the postseason.

Young was the Southern Region Player of the Year in 2018, was selected to the NWAC All-Academic team and was chosen as the NWAC Male Scholar Athlete of the year this year. Finishing his career with 452 points and 195 assists, Young led the team in minutes in 2017-18 averaging 32.4 mpg.

Young’s academic goals at MU are to maintain a GPA higher than 3.75, which he did at Clackamas with a 3.8 GPA.

“All it has been for me is my pure determination to do well for myself and to destroy the stereotype that has been commonly misinterpreted by many people in the world about student athletes,” Young said. “No matter how much help a person has, they need to want to be successful on their own and that’s what it comes down to.”

Young said that his favorite thing about playing for the Cougars is the bonds he created with teammates.

“Years down the road I won’t remember every game or the stats,” Young said, “but I will always be able to check up on the players I played with and see what everyone is doing with their life which will be the greatest thing for me.”

Gentry will be attending Vanguard University in Costa Mesa, California, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school.

He finished 17-14 overall last year with 838 points, 348 rebounds,was elected to the NWAC first team all-league in 2018 and finished one vote shy of being the Southern Region player of the year.

“Isaiah was a great player to coach and seldom made excuses,” Wegner said. “He always tried to do what the coaches asked him to do and always tried to play a role on the team as best he could to help us with the best chance of winning. I think Isaiah will go to Vanguard and perhaps have a sensational career. Possibly an All-American kind of career. If he does what he should do I could see that happening.”

Gentry could not be reached for comment.