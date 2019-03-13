Q&A with point guard Robert Ford

Freshman Robert Ford is one of the most dynamic point guards in the NWAC, averaging 18.8 points per game, 8.4 rebounds per game and 8.3 assists per game. Ford finished his freshman season with 546 points and his clutch gene was on display in many of the Cougars games this season as he used his killer crossovers and smooth shooting to help Clackamas to a 20-9 record. The Clackamas print spoke with Ford during his fantastic freshman season to find out what the explosive point guard is like on and off the court.

TCP: What got you started playing basketball?

RF: I had a basketball in my hand since I was 3 years old.

TCP: What made you want to play at Clackamas?

RF: What made me want to come to Clackamas was the coaching staff. They always stayed in contact and I knew a little history about Clackamas.

TCP: How does basketball make you a better student?

RF: Basketball makes me a better student because in my mind you have to work just as hard off the court as you have to work on the court.

TCP: What is your favorite song to listen to prior to competing?

RF: I usually listen to a variety of songs before my games. NBA Youngboy, Nipsey Hussle, YG, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Blueface, 1TakeJay, and one of my brothers that I grew up with from my town Romeo Akil.

TCP: How do your teammates affect your life outside of basketball?

RF: Outside of basketball my teammates are funny people to be around.

TCP: What are your favorite shoes for on and off the court?

RF: My favorite shoes are Nikes and Jordans for both.

TCP: What do you do if you get nervous before a game to help you calm down and focus?

RF: Once the ball is tipped everything goes away.

TCP: Who do you look up to most and why?

RF: I look up to my family the most because I know they have the best interest for me.

TCP: What are you studying right now?

RF: I’m doing my general studies right now but I want to go into business.

TCP: Do you have any future plans? If so, what are they?

RF: My future plans are to play basketball at the highest level possible and also maybe open up a business at the same time.

TCP: Have you ever been injured? What happened?

RF: Last time I was injured was my freshman year playing football I broke my collarbone.

TCP: What makes you want to keep playing?

RF: I just love this sport by all means. I love everything it come with, the hard work you have to put in, even on a day where your like I’m tired I kinda want to just relax today but still get up and go workout not because you have to but because you’re motivated to be the best.

TCP: What do you in your free time?

RF: A lot of times in my free time I like to hoop, play 2k, or hang with friends or family.

TCP: If you won the lottery, what would you do with the money?

RF: If I won the lottery today I would still continue to play basketball, but the first thing I would do is pay off all my family’s bills and give my family what they deserve for helping me be the man I am today.