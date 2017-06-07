Summer vibez 2k17

If you’re thinking about hiking this summer, I have a few must- see places in the great Northwest that aren’t the waterfalls in the Columbia River Gorge. Don’t get me wrong, if you haven’t been you should definitely check it out. There are many different hikes to choose from and they’re all gorgeous, no pun intended. However, I’ve lived in the Portland area my whole life and the only place that ever comes to mind when I think of hiking trails is the Gorge. So that being said, I’d like to share some other wonderful hikes.