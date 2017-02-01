Top Golf drives the party

“We initially set a time for one hour,” said Tassin. “We went at night, and this was the highest price tier due to popularity. The system is very user- friendly in terms of offering many options to add time, and more importantly split it among your party members. We added another half hour later because we were having such fun.”

With Top Golf becoming more and more popular, Kessler added that there can be some misconceptions that come along with Top Golf. “A lot of people think you have to be a golfer in order to golf at Top Golf, or that it’s like a regular golf course,” said Kessler. Top Golf is strictly a driving range. There is no golf course at any of the locations nationwide. Eighty-five percent of Top Golf guests are known as non-golfers and 40 percent of those are women, according to their website. Steve Lisac, who owns Sah-Ha-Lee golf course in Clackamas, described it as an arcade-like atmosphere. Lisac feels that Top Golf will help the game of golf in the long run and is a super fun introduction to the game. “The state of golf needs a little injection and excitement,” Lisac said. The Hillsboro location hosts many events and leagues. Kids of all ages are welcome to play. One of the upcoming events is a kids’ spring break camp which will run from Mar. 27-30 and costs $99. They will also start a social league in April.