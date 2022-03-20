5 Things to do for Spring Break

On Sunday, March 13, clocks moved forward one hour giving us the illusion of another hour of daylight and spring officially starts on March 20. That’s right, spring has almost sprung which means Clackamas Community College’s official spring break, from March 21 to 25, is almost upon us. Don’t have plans yet? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with ideas to suit every personality and every budget.

1) Stay Home.

It is often said that no one needs a vacation more than the person who’s just had one. Usually this is because we spend so much time filling every minute of our vacation with “fun” activities that by the time we make it home we’re exhausted. This year, skip the running around trying to see everything or do everything and just relax at home. Sleep in. Read a book. Binge watch that series you’ve been putting off. Garden or do yard work if that’s your zen, whatever it is you like to do to find some kind of peace and mental balance, do that. Leave the stress of travel to somebody else this year.

2) Stay Local

Look, hanging out at home is great and all but, seriously, we’ve all been pretty well stuck inside the house for let me see, oh, yeah, two years. Spending a term in Moodle hasn’t helped the social life much, or the vitamin D intake. Skip the books and the TV shows and get outside; ride a bike along the Portland waterfront or any number of local bike trails, spend $5 on a MAX ticket ride the rails and get lost downtown, find the Witch’s Castle in Forest Park or if you’re somewhat of a detective get your picture with the Willamette Stone. If you can find it that is.

3) Road Trip.

The American Road trip has been a right of passage probably since the car was first invented. Jack Kerouac wrote about the experience in On the Road. Dennis Hopper, Peter Fonda and Jack Nicholson rode across America on motorcycles in the movie Easy Rider and Hunter S. Thompson made sure to warn us of the dangers of stopping in bat country in his book Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. No matter how long it’s been going on or how it’s been portrayed in books and film the simple fact is there is no better way to see America than on a road trip, so take a Spring Break Oregon Road Trip. Try to hit the 7 Wonders of Oregon. And if you happen to pass through Post, in the geographic center of Oregon, make sure to get a picture.

4) Viva Las Vegas

Seen enough of Oregon have you? Ready to leave it all behind for sunshine and swimming pools and drinks with little umbrellas in them? Vegas, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Myrtle Beach, Corpus Christi, Huntington Beach California – the US isn’t short of Spring Break hot spots. All you need to do is pick one, hit your favorite travel site and book your vacation before prices go up. Always book ahead of time since last minute bookings can often cost much more than booking early.

5) International Student of Mystery

The States are boring. Long plane rides to far off places are a much better option when available. If that sounds like you then option No. 5 is definitely for you. If you’re fully vaccinated you’ve got a few more options (like Jamaica) but the following spots are open to all visitors from the US without quarantine restrictions; US Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Mexico – in case you want to hit Cancun – which happens to be pretty famous for the beaches and Spring Break fiestas. Air fares are low right now but will likely rise soon as spring and summer approach and more people start thinking of their vacations. Not sure where to go? Try the following search parameters in Skyscanner; destination: Everywhere. Depart: Cheapest month.