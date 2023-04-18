Calling all gamers! Geeks & Games a place to shop and play in Oregon City

It isn’t always easy to meet new people or find new hobbies to keep yourself busy. Geeks & Games in Oregon City is a local game store where you can create new friendships while also trying out a variety of different tabletop games.

Adam Cox, the owner of Geeks & Games, opened the store in 2016 to help support his family while his wife was deployed overseas. Cox speaks fondly about how Geeks & Games has created a community for people in the area.

“We have a few people who never knew each other before here who are now roommates and best friends. We see people at the grocery store that are able to expand friendships and common interests in places that they never would have been able to before,” said Cox.

Geeks & Games has several tables that are open to the public, as well as reservable, where people can play games or paint miniatures. There is also soda, an assortment of candy, as well as beer available for purchase in case games turn into an all day occasion.

Geeks & Games also sells a variety of products for just about any game you could think of, whether it be tabletop miniature games or simple board games.

“The sense of community is really strong here, so I just enjoy the fact that I can come in here and have a good time no matter who the group is,” said customer Kyle Burlingame.

Cameron Aronson, another frequenter of Geeks & Games, said, “[It’s] a great local spot where you can make friends, build community, and have a great time just being yourself.”

Geeks & Games is open from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and 10 a.m. through 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Geeks & Games is located in the Southridge Shopping Center at 1656-C Beavercreek Rd, in Oregon City.