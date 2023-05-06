CCC Hosts Club Fair
On April 11 in the Wacheno Welcome Center, Clackamas Community College held a club fair. There were over ten booths there to share information about their group. The Clackamas Print spoke to Evelyn Faulkner from the STEM club.
STEM club hosts fun events like Lego building competitions, learning how to make a terrarium, making soaps, and many more.
“STEM club is based on getting people in the community involved. We want to create a space for people interested in doing fun activities,” Faulkner says. “We do not want anyone to feel pressured to come to every event, we just want them to come on their own time.”
There are currently eight active clubs at CCC. Those clubs include:
Art Club
Clackamas Community College Welding Club
Gap Bible Club
Horticulture Club
Phi Theta Kappa
STEM Club
Student Nurses’ Association
The Clackamas Print
Veteran’s Club
To find more information about clubs on campus: https://www.clackamas.edu/campus-life/student-involvement/student-clubs-at-clackamas
