Clackamas Community College showcases student art

Story Laura Southers and Laura Canida.

The Alexander Gallery at Clackamas Community College is showcasing their annual Student Art Show May 11 – June 8. The exhibition showcases artwork made by CCC students during the 2023 academic year. The artwork includes paintings, drawings, sculptures, ceramics, photography, digital design and jewelry making. Some of the art work is for sale, others are for display only. This exhibition is free and open to the public.

Artwork from the 2023 Student Art Show. Photos by Laura Canida and Laura Southers.

The Alexander Gallery is located in the Niemeyer Center on the Oregon City campus at Clackamas Community College, 19600 Molalla Avenue, Oregon City.

During the school year, the Alexander Gallery is open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. During the summer, the gallery is open Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Admission is free. For further information about this exhibition, contact Kate Simmons at (503) 594-3032 or kates@clackamas.edu.

For more information on any of Clackamas Community College’s art exhibits and performances, visit www.clackamas.edu/art.