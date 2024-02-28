Clackamas Repertory shows silly side with Wing It

< ► > Photo courtesy of Clackamas Repertory Theatre.

On the weekend of Feb. 10, Clackamas Repertory Theatre, or CRT,presented “Wing It: The Sky is Falling” in the Osterman Theatre at Clackamas Community College.

“Wing It” is the creation of Travis Nodurft, who teaches sixth-grade in Oregon City. is also a professional clown and a founding company member of Clackamas Rep. The performance is described on CRT’s website as “an interactive series of shows for kids of all ages.” Unfortunately, I am not in that demographic.

Regardless, I decided to go see it. To say I was surprised by how entertaining it was would be an understatement. I was like a toddler whose parents just set them in front of an iPad for the first time. I was mesmerized from the second they started singing the intro song, and I was hooked the entire time, like I was in some kind of trance.

At the beginning, current topics were discussed, such as the Super Bowl, Valentines Day, and Groundhog Day – all of which were going on at the time.

After some small talk with the audience, the cast moved onto the main story which was a retelling of Chicken Little.

One of the main cast members, Roxy the Fox, was missing during the main part of the show. Her role in this particular performance was to be sneaking in the background and messing with the other characters. This absolutely sent the children in the audience into a panic, and without fail, they would start screaming “Look out! Behind you! She’s right behind you!” with more passion and fear than some horror movies I’ve watched.

The other characters, including Rita the Fruit Fly and Buzz-Buzz the Bee, played by Nodurft, weren’t supposed to know Roxy was there. This resulted in the other actors having to spend a majority of the show ignoring the kids’ warnings about someone in the background.

To me, that was the highlight of the entire experience because it made me laugh unexpectedly hard. It was also a good sign, because it showed that the audience was invested in what the actors were doing.

I was surprised by the lack of crying children. Even at the end of the show children swarmed the actors like they were celebrities. I think part of that was because the actors were amazing at their parts, but also because the show allowed parents to be invested as well.

Scattered throughout the performance there were plenty of references and bits that were more ranged towards the adults. Nostalgic songs were used at every opportunity, including classics “Hungry Like the Wolf” and “Listen to Your Heart,” both of which were a big hit with the audience.

Overall, I don’t think you have to be a kid to enjoy “Wing It.”

For the $5 it cost to get in, I thought it was well worth the experience.

CRT will perform another iteration of Wing It called “Wing It: Far Far Away” on May. 18.