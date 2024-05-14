College hosts ‘Compose’ creative writing conference

By Erik Paul

Design Editor

OREGON CITY, Ore. – Writers, publishers and literary enthusiasts are gearing up for Clackamas Community College’s highly anticipated annual Compose Creative Writing Conference, set to take place on Saturday, May 18, 2024, starting at 10 a.m.

The event, organized by CCC’s English department, promises a day filled with inspiration, education and networking opportunities for both budding and seasoned writers.

Priced at $25 for general admission and $10 for students, this year’s conference boasts an exciting lineup of workshops covering a diverse array of writing genres and techniques.

From unraveling the intricacies of crafting cozy mysteries to delving into the world of graphic novels and speculative science fiction, attendees will have the chance to expand their literary horizons under the guidance of experienced practitioners.

One of the highlights of Compose 2024 is the keynote address by acclaimed author Casey Parks. Parks, an award-winning reporter renowned for her blend of memoir and investigative journalism, will share insights from her debut book “Diary of a Misfit: A Memoir and a Mystery.”

With workshops tailored to writers of all levels and interests, and a keynote address promising to captivate and inspire, Compose 2024 is poised to be a memorable gathering for literary enthusiasts across the region. Registration is now open, offering participants the chance to immerse themselves in a day of creativity and community at Clackamas Community College.

For more information and to register for the conference, visit CCC’s Compose Creative Writing Conference page.