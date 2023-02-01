Joe Manis Trio performs at latest Tuesday at 2

If you are a Clackamas Community College student, you have the opportunity to enjoy a beautiful, free, musical experience here on campus during the Tuesday at 2 Music Series, usually held at 2 p.m. one Tuesday every term at the Niemeyer Center.

During winter term, CCC invited the Joe Manis Trio, which includes Joe Manis on the saxophone, George Colligan on the organ and Charlie Doggett, who has taught at CCC, on the drums.

Feet were tapping, heads were nodding and hands were clapping to the uplifting and funky music. Colligan won an award for composing. He also owns a popular blog called jazztruth. Manis has worked with the Portland Opera, the Oregon Symphony and has been featured on NPR. Dugget has performed at the Mt Hood jazz festivals and the NPR jazz program.

Last fall, the school hosted jazz group Mad Love Trio led by Kathleen Hollingsworth, Brent Follis and Tim Gilson.

The next Tuesday at 2 concert hasn’t been scheduled, but find the latest upcoming events online at https://www.clackamas.edu/campus-life/arts-performance/music-events