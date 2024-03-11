Dune: Part Two is a masterpiece

By Quinton Prudhomme

When asked the question, ‘what makes a good movie’, most would probably say something along the lines of – good acting, well shot, compelling story and memorable moments.

Dune: Part Two, directed by Dennis Villanueve, delivers on all fronts.

A few months ago when the media campaign for Dune: part 2 started to ramp up, I decided to watch the first Dune movie. It was on Netflix and I heard some good things about it, but what stopped me from watching the first movie when it was released was hearing that it felt like half a movie.

When I watched it I was immediately enthralled through good sound design, pacing, storytelling and world building. I was eager for more Dune and could not wait for Dune: Part 2, so I decided to read the book.

When the opening for Dune: part 2 was edging closer I got increasingly excited as I heard better and better things about the coming movie.

Dune is a sci-fi political thriller with many different powerful parties conspiring against main character Paul Atreides, the ducal heir to the great house Atreides. The desert planet Arrakis is his planet by right.

Hearing the indefinable sounds of the sand worms and the intense attention grabbing, layered shouting voices – the only feeling is excitement. I cannot emphasize enough how incredible the sound design is in Dune: Part Two.

The combination of unique landscapes and amazing cinematography, captured by cinematographer Greg Fraiser, make this movie pure ecstasy to look at.

The performances given by Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebbeca Ferguson, Austin Butler, Dave Bautista and Florence Pugh are among the best I have ever seen. Each actor and actress lends themself perfectly to the story and the characters of Dune.

There were some things I did find to be strange creative choices that seemed to harm the story, however, in order to explain them I need to give some spoilers. If you wish to not be spoiled please scroll to the bottom and see my score for the movie.

The pacing of the movie is definitely more rushed than the book. I understand why – the movie is already 2 hours and 46 minutes long but, and I can’t believe I’m saying this, I wish it was longer.

The changes to Zendaya’s character, Chani, are the changes that stood out the most. Chani is very stand-offish and skeptical about the prophecy. She is supposed to embody the audience in viewing Paul’s descent into a fascist dictator, however this ruins multiple future plot points in the sequel Dune: Messiah.

Denis Villenevue completely erased 10-15 years of time from the story. Paul becomes a Freman (one of the indigenous people of Arrakis) in about 4 months as opposed to the approximate 12 years it takes in the books. We lose so much from Paul’s sister being born, to Chani and Paul having and losing a child. We lost so much character development to save time on screen.

Despite these criticisms this was one of the most exciting movies I have ever seen: period. If you’re still on the fence about watching, it’s time to chant Mahdi and grab your commemorative sand worm popcorn bucket and watch Dune: Part Two on the big screen.

Dune: Part One received Oscars for best original score, best sound, best cinematography, best production design, best film editing, and best visual effects; and all of the care that went into Dune: Part One to win these awards are all still prevalent in Dune: Part Two.

Final Score: 9.4/10