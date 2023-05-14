Changing the game: How CCC Foundation is paving the way for student success

Debra Mason, executive director of the CCC Foundation, discusses how this non-profit organization serves the students and college community at Clackamas Community College.

In this week’s episode, host Ethan M. Rogers talks with Mason about the Clackamas Community College Foundation’s programs and purpose, from the college’s master plan to student scholarships and beyond.

“I get to come to work everyday and help students,” said Mason. “It’s pretty awesome.”

You can find information about the foundation at Clackamas Community College | Foundation. Listen to the full Cougar Talk Podcast at: Debra Mason – The Clackamas Print Podcast | Podcast on Spotify