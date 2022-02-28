Throw the night away in style: Local axe throwing gaining popularity

“Throw out whatever kind of logging, lumberjack, or red-neck preconception you had about axe throwing,” said Lani Eversage of Blue Ox Axe in Oregon City. “You’ll be surprised how much you like it here.”

We got the opportunity to spend an hour at his facility on a Saturday night. Seeing the activity gain popularity on social media, Blue Ox had the highest and most promising reviews to give this unusual activity a try. Located just off the I-205 Oregon City exit, the location is very convenient.

As you walk in, you are greeted with a beautifully painted wall representing the city where it’s located, then to a very easily identified check in area where you have the option to sign the waiver they provide, if not signed prior to arrival, then greeted by the friendly staff that will get you set up with your session.

Opening just before COVID-19 made its way into the world and making leisure activities next to impossible, the axe-throwing mecca has been able to make it through. Since opening, Eversage has welcomed just over 10,000 guests with high hopes of continuing to increase.

With the option to book one hour ‘open throw’ or two hour ‘social throw’ sessions, it makes for a night out with friends or a date night one of a kind.

Set in a modern interior, each section for throwing includes two targets to throw at. With options of throwing an axe with a long handle that requires both hands or a shorter one that can be thrown with one hand, you can challenge yourself. Our group even got the opportunity to. If you are new to throwing, it is a little bit of a challenge at first, but becomes fun as you get the hang of it.

“At the end of the day, we sought to create an environment for families, friends, and co-workers, to gather, try a new activity, and cut-loose. We’ve accomplished just that, and the response from our patrons has been so incredibly positive” Eversage said Lani says as he reflects on the future of his business.

They also provide private parties as well. With a bar that serves local alcohol and non-alcoholic options, they are also located next to OC Taco that opened around the same time;it’s really easy to make a great night out that also supports small businesses.

Blue Ox Axe is open for sessions Thursday through Sunday. Sessions are booked in advance via website, telephone or in person and cost $25 a person for the one hour sessions and $45 per person for the two hour session. If you are looking for something new to try for any event, we can’t recommend checking Blue Ox Axe throwing enough.