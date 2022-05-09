Unclog your mind at the Tulip Festival

< ► > The Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival is held annually in Woodburn, OR. Photo credit: Aaliyana Balderas

Spring is the season of nature and regrowth. Trees begin to regain their leaves, vegetables become ripe and delicious, and flowers begin to bloom brightly. Some see tulips as a sign that spring has sprung, and here in Oregon when the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival opens.

The 38th season ended May 8, and the festival was open seven days a week. With so many vibrant colors, fun activities, and good vibes, the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival is one you do not want to miss.

The Tulip Festival has more than just exquisite tulips; there are vendors, food with vegan and vegetarian options, rides and activities for kids, as well as a wine tasting for adults. They even have hot air balloons that take off during the day.

The Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm is a family owned business that first opened its doors to the public in 1985. Barb Iverson grew up on the farm, her parents bought the farm in 1950, and they began to grow tulips in 1974. Ever since then, their farm has grown dramatically in popularity; they continue to invite people from everywhere to experience their 40 acres of beautiful tulips.

Barb Iverson’s biggest wish for the farm is to create memories.

“It’s something that you can’t experience somewhere else,” said owner Iverson. “It’s a universal appeal, I mean look at the people who are out here, the diversity of people, it’s incredible.”

Iverson explained how community centered the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm is.

“We try to work with a lot of nonprofits, we like to give back to the community,” she said. “We work a lot with rotary qantas, FFA clubs, all that kind of stuff. Same with our cut flowers, we don’t do big box stores anymore we go to Easter Seals, hospital auxiliaries, Lions Club, people that raise money to give to other people or scholarships.”

“The experience people have out here with their friends and family, everyone just gets along and they have a great time,” Iverson said.