Winter events offer fun close to home

The holiday season is here, which means it’s almost winter break for us here at Clackamas Community College, starting Dec. 11. While some might have the grand idea of packing their bags and leaving for an extravagant vacation, that just isn’t a possibility for a lot of us, whether it’s due to budget, not feeling safe to travel or the pesky responsibility of work, The Clackamas Print has put together a list of some things to do during winter break to get into the holiday spirit and create some new memories while staying close to home.

Zoolights

Going on through Jan. 9, 2022; 5 p.m. – varies

To experience a Portland classic, come to the Oregon Zoo after hours and walk around, enjoying the wonderful display of Christmas lights as well as the animals in the zoo. This year the zoo is offering the opportunity to either walk the property and enjoy the views, or on select nights, you can drive through the zoo and enjoy the comfort and warmth of your vehicle. Tickets are required for purchase in advance, prices ranging depending on experience choice as well as if you are a member or not.

Grotto Christmas Festival Of Lights

Going on until Dec. 30; times vary

The beloved Christmas Festival of Lights at the Grotto returns with its display of lights, holiday concerts and vendors. Pre purchase of tickets is highly recommended as it will save money and guarantee being able to visit the night you choose. Prices do vary. Health and Safety protocols will be in place including proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken 72 hour prior. Wearing a mask will also be required.

Silverton Christmas Market

Open through Jan. 9, 2022; 5 p.m. – 9 p.m

Just a short drive down to Silverton, the Oregon Garden Resort transforms into a Christmas market filled with local vendors, snowless tubing and a huge display of lights. The venue is completely cashless; purchase tickets online as onsite purchase won’t be available. Ticket prices range from $15 – $18, depending on day of visit.

The Snow Tube and Adventure Park

Open now until Feb. 27, 2022; multiple sessions available

Located right in Government Camp at Mt. Hood Ski Bowl is the winter turned snow tubing area! With an assisted ramp, it’s fun for the whole family. Currently open Saturday and Sundays through February, you can book a daytime session or a cosmic session with bright lights and fun music. Ticket purchase is required prior before visiting as space is limited. Prices range from $25 – $38 depending on age and session.