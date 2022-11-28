CCC observes Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week with free food and clothing

Clackamas Community College, the Community Wellness department and the Associated Student Government will all observe Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week by giving out donations of food and clothing.

ASG and the college are accepting new and gently worn coats and newly packaged socks.

This event is intended for students in need of warm clothing during the winter season.

< ► > All free food and clothing items will be available for student pick up in the Wacheno Welcome Center. Photos by Hailey Reeves

Many students worry about getting enough food and warm clothing during this season every year. The ASG also has a free food pantry open to CCC students. The pantry is full of dry goods, dairy items, refrigerated and frozen items, and even fresh produce which is available for students in need.

The Cougar Cave, not to be confused with the Cougar Cafe, is located in the Wacheno Center, inside the ASG main office. The Cougar Cave has been stocking up on food since early November to ensure there would be plenty of food to go around.

A small grab-and-go station can also be found in Wacheno, directly across from the VET Center.

This event will be held on the Oregon City campus. Items will be available in the Wacheno Welcome Center, outside ASG offices.

All food items will be available for students to pick up, for free, starting December 1st.