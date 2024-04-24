CCC track and field team competes on campus

By Gabriella Vigil

Sports Editor

The Clackamas Community College track and field team hosted a javelin and hammer throw event as part of their track and field season.

The event, consisting of men’s and women’s teams from several Oregon colleges including Pacific University, George Fox University, Southern Oregon University, Western Oregon University, Lewis and Clark, and Linfield, held on April 12.

CCC track and field thrower Caleb Jannsen finished 5th overall in the Men’s Collegiate Javelin event.

“It wasn’t my greatest, but all around I’m not mad,” Jannsen said.

Jannsen began track at a young age and joined the Clackamas team in fall 2023. His biggest motivation for the sport – his brothers.

“Well, my older brothers,” Jannsen said, “They started doing track when they were very young, so that fired me up and it looked fun”.

Jannsen had a rough injury this season.

“Earlier this year, I hurt my hamstring, so that put me out for about a month,” Jannsen said. “The team helps me to stay motivated because every time I come out here, I see them and they’re all pushing and I’m like, I can’t wait to be back,” said Jannsen.

Jannsen was motivated to recover quickly.

Luke Nelson, a CCC track and field athlete that competes in multiple events, puts in the work to continue growing as an athlete with the team.

“You just got to put in the work to see the results that you want to see,” Nelson said. “No one else is going to do it for you, you got to do it yourself”.

Nelson finished in 3rd for the javelin throw.

Hammer throw athletes Donaven Humphries finished in 3rd place, Nikolas Strait finished 5th, and Andrew Turner finished 6th in the Men’s Collegiate Hammer event. Jamie Jacobs finished in 1st place, Tali Kozma finished 19th, and Emma Longfellow finished 23rd for the Women’s Collegiate Hammer event.

The track and field season began at the Erik Anderson Memorial Icebreaker on March 1 and 2 with CCC athletes Treyson Wakefield, Omar Villanueva, Luke Nelson, and Brodie Leslie finishing in 5th with a time of 44.22 for the men’s 4×100.

The team also competed at events including the LCC Open at Lane Community College on March 9, the OSU PNW Invite at Oregon State University on March 16 and the Oregon Preview at the University of Oregon on March 22.

For Caedyn Laninga, in his second year with the track and field team, being a part of this team really means something.

“I think of it more as being part of a family. Everyone has each other’s backs and we work things out,” Laninga said. “I’m committed and I will give it my all, even if I don’t feel like I’m the best.”

With Langinga having a strong season so far, he’s ready for what’s next.

“I completed a decathlon and that was one of the better achievements I did this year”, Laninga said. “I have a decathlon meet coming up, hopefully gaining 1500 points at least, being better conditioned and improving on techniques”.

The track and field team has several more events this season, including the OSU High Performance at Oregon State University on April 26 and 27, NWAC Heptathlon and Decathlon at Lane Community College on April 29 and 30 and Oregon Twilight at the University of Oregon on May 3.

NWAC Championships will be held on May 20 and 21 at Mt. Hood Community College.

For full track and field schedule and results, visit https://www.clackamascougars.com/sports/track/2023-24/schedule