Clackamas County Adds New Bus Route

Clackamas Community College shut down their shuttle bus due to insufficient funding and personnel during Fall Term 2022. Clackamas County will reconnect the shuttle service for local areas that are hard to get to by transit In March or April of this year.

The Clackamas Print spoke with John Ginsburg; Director of Student Life Title IX Coordinator for Students, who said, “This will be taking a similar route as the one that the CCC shuttle used to take.” Given this information, the route that the CCC Shuttle Bus was provided is now being added to the local shuttle buses in rural communities such as Oregon City and Clackamas County.

According to the Clackamas County website; Oregon City’s new shuttle line provides enhanced access throughout the city. This shuttle will be operating on weekdays only starting at 6:30 a.m. until 8:57 p.m. at the Oregon City Shopping Center.

Oregon City's new shuttle line provides enhanced access throughout the city. Photos by Grant Pauli

The County’s new shuttle line will provide enhanced access throughout the Industrial area of Clackamas, located east of Interstate 205 along Highway 212. This shuttle will be operating Monday – Friday 4:50 a.m. – 8:33 p.m. and weekends from 4:50 a.m. to 11:23 a.m. only. Perfect timing for when spring term 2023 starts.