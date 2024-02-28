College looks at raising tuition 

By Gabriel Elmosleh

For the first time, a four-credit class at Clackamas Community College might cost over $500. The college is looking at raising the price of tuition for the 2024-2025 school year.

On Feb. 21, Jeff Shaffer, vice president of finance and operations at Clackamas Community College submitted a resolution to the CCC board of education, requesting to raise the price of tuition.

Raising tuition is not new to CCC, as it is typically increased every spring.

According to Shaffer, while a solid percentage has not yet been set, the college is looking at an increase of 4%.

“The percent is just the ballpark, and we use it loosely in long-term forecasting, not with what actually gets used,” said Shaffer in an email. “In the case of 4% recommendation, it might be that the board will approve either $4 per credit increase (3.3%) or they could approve a $5 per credit increase (4.1%).

The proposed price increase would affect tuition, but not any other fees, such as the student technology fee, the college services fee or the general student fee. It should also be noted that differential tuition prices such as health science classes will not be raised.

The average yearly price of tuition and fees at CCC is $6,120, according to Shaffer.

Currently, one credit at CCC costs $121. A typical four-credit class costs $484, not including fees, books and other course costs.

An increase of $4 per credit would increase the cost of a four-credit class to $500. An increase of $5 per credit would make a class $504.

“We try to do that (adjust tuition) incrementally and in small amounts,” said Shaffer. “That way we can kind of keep those from being increased too much, or from being compressed so much that if you spent three years not increasing them, then four years goes by and you suddenly need to increase them by $10 and a student wasn’t expecting that when they graduate from high school.”

The college seeks to raise tuition due to “long-term increases in personnel and pension costs as well as maintaining investments to increase student success,” according to board documents. Increasing tuition would also “ensure sustainability of programs and services.”

“A good principle is to make sure your budget can still pay and fund all the services you’re trying to do to support your student body,” said Shaffer.

While the plan to raise tuition has been introduced, the board will not vote on the matter until spring.