Learn CPR with Cougie!

Cougie is here to tell you all about CPR and heart health awareness! Knowing how to perform CPR could be the difference between life and death in an emergency situation, so it’s a super important skill to have. But beyond CPR, it’s important to understand why heart health matters. Your heart is the most vital organ in your body, and taking care of it can help you live a longer, healthier life. Heart disease is a leading cause of death worldwide, but the good news is that there are things you can do to reduce your risk. By taking care of your heart through healthy lifestyle choices, you can improve your overall health and well-being. So get ready to learn with cougie about the importance of heart health and how you can take care of your heart!