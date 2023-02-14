The Passing of Vincent Humphreys on Campus
February 14, 2023 / /
Vincent Humphreys, 54, was discovered on the Oregon City Clackamas Community College campus in the Transit Station by TriMet employees during routine patrol on Nov. 20, 2022. Clackamas Fire Department was on the scene and confirmed Mr. Humphreys deceased at 5:06 a.m. The Clackamas Print could not confirm the cause of death and family members were unable to be contacted.
Sources:
Tim Cook (President, CCC): tim.cook@clackamas.edu
Shaun Davis (Operations Captain, OCPD): 503-905-3512
David Edwins (PIO Team, OCPD): 503-793-4621
? (Investigator, OCPD): 503-655-8380
Leave a Comment