The Passing of Vincent Humphreys on Campus

February 14, 2023 / Dean Bechard /

the Oregon City Clackamas Community College Transit Station. Photo by Grant Pauli.

Vincent Humphreys, 54, was discovered on the Oregon City Clackamas Community College campus in the Transit Station by TriMet employees during routine patrol on Nov. 20, 2022. Clackamas Fire Department was on the scene and confirmed Mr. Humphreys deceased at 5:06 a.m. The Clackamas Print could not confirm the cause of death and family members were unable to be contacted. 

Sources: 

Tim Cook (President, CCC): tim.cook@clackamas.edu

Shaun Davis (Operations Captain, OCPD): 503-905-3512

David Edwins (PIO Team, OCPD): 503-793-4621

? (Investigator, OCPD): 503-655-8380

