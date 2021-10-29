First COVID-19 case of fall term reported during week three

A mass email Clackamas Community College on Oct. 14 announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on campus since the return to in-person learning for fall term. The college shared that the student had last been on the Oregon City campus on October 11, in the Pauling Center.

The email was like others in the past; it was also uniformly stated that the student is currently following self isolation protocols, the college is supporting the student and notifying all individuals who came in contact with the student.

Campus custodians cleaned and disinfected the area occupied by the student. The message from the college appears to be nearly verbatim what previous emails have been, only the date and location of the outbreak have been changed. Although this is the first outbreak since the start of fall term, it is doubtful that it will be the last. It is recommended that all CCC staff and students continue to wear masks and adhere to any and all guidelines provided by the CDC.