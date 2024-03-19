Clackamas wrestling finishes fourth at Championship 

By Gabriella Vigil

Sports Editor

Clackamas Community College wrestling made its last stop this season at the NJCAA National Championships on March 1.

The Cougars traveled to Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to try and take home the win.

Nine CCC wrestlers ended up qualifying for championships, including Cesar Avelar, Rocky Raby, Ane’e Vigil, Tim Lopez, Reggie Raiz, Josh Hannan, Paul Ortiz, Braden Pease and Asaiah Kamplain.

“In the realm of college wrestling, featuring 10 distinct weight classes, we celebrated the emergence of 7 All-Americans and crowned 2 individual National Champions,” said Brett Sanchez, the CCC head wrestling coach.

CCC came in fourth place in the tournament with 134 points. Both Vigil and Raby placed first and became 2024 NJCAA National Champions with Vigil winning his 125 lb weight class and Raby winning his 165 lb weight class.

Clackamas wrestlers including Avelar, Raiz, Hannan, Ortiz, and Kamplain had close wins this season, finishing in the top 8 of the tournament.

Avelar made it to the finals, but lost 17-4, placing him in second place for his 133 lb weight class. Raiz lost 17-3 in the semi-finals, placing him in fifth place for the 149 lb weight class. Ortiz finished in fifth place this season after a loss of 5-2 in the quarter finals. Hannan also made it to the quarter finals and lost 3-0, finishing in seventh place for his 157 lb weight class. Kamplain made it to round of 16, losing with a score of 11-2 and placing eighth.

With this year’s wrestling season wrapped up, the Clackamas Cougars will be entering 2025 strong. Dax Bennett, a two-time NJCAA All-American champion, will be making a return to the CCC wrestling team in 2025.

“While bidding farewell to our graduating sophomores, bound for new wrestling challenges and academic pursuits, we eagerly anticipate the return of our dedicated freshmen poised to carry forward our shared vision,” said Sanchez.

After taking home the win at Nationals, Raby shared what this season meant for him.

“I’m excited with what I have accomplished, however my goals have not been attained,” said Raby in a text. “I’m eager for the next chapter of my journey and prepare for whatever opportunities lie ahead at the next school I choose.”

The team is entering the 2025 wrestling season with their heads held high.

“Our collective affection for this team and unwavering optimism for the future underscore our commitment to sustained success,” said Sanchez in a text. “Brace yourselves for the resurgence of the Clackamas Cougars next season, as we labor tirelessly in the offseason to realize our championship ambitions.”