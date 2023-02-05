Low income housing: Las Flores, blooming in summer 2023

Las Flores; the 171 unit low income housing complex is coming to Oregon City. The complex will be conveniently close for students on campus, located just northeast of Highway 213 and South Beavercreek Road.

Hacienda CDC is the organization who is responsible for the project. Hacienda is an Oregon and Latino based organization that aims to serve “larger families and older residents; agricultural workers employed nearby; and adults and children at risk for or transitioning out of homelessness.” For anyone looking for information regarding spaces available contact Hacienda.

Las Flores will be Hacienda CDC’s second co-owned project. The first being Portland Mercado, a collection of permanent businesses offering a collection of delicious Latin based cuisine and a public market. They also offer small business support, and a commissary kitchen. Hacienda is becoming known for going above and beyond with what they can provide.

Using a comprehensive and client focused approach, Hacienda's CEO Ernesto Fonseca shared via their website that "Las Flores will be more than apartments. This will be a community that provides what individuals and families need to find stability and reach their goals. This will be a place where residents can find after-school and summer programming for their kids, start on a path to buying a home through homeownership counseling, or connect with small business advising."

Prior to the construction process, Hacienda and Community Development Partners (CDP) met at Portland State University to discuss and gauge what problems they may face in the chosen area for Las Flores. Both organizations also met with Oregon City community members as well, who provided information that helped shape just what Las Flores would be. The complex was created with the “Communities for All Ages” (CFFA) mindset. As a co-creator, Hacienda is going to offer specialized services you can read about here.

In Las Flores you will find a mix of larger 3-4 bedroom apartments designed for families, 12 units set aside for local workers in the agriculture industry, and nine for permanent supportive housing.

A portion of the funding for Las Flores came from the Metro Regional Affordable Housing Bond passed in 2018.