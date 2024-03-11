OMSI’s Tyrannosaurs Exhibit Redefines the Dinosaur Experience

By Erik Paul

A/V editor

The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI), recently named the country’s top science museum, opened its doors to the public on Saturday, March 2, to showcase the most comprehensive exhibition ever devoted to tyrannosaurs. “Tyrannosaurs – Meet the Family” promises an immersive exploration into the realm of these legendary dinosaurs, presenting the newest paleontological findings and questioning preconceived notions about these ancient hunters.

Tyrannosaurs, hailed as the most dreaded and respected among dinosaurs, manifest in diverse forms and sizes across different regions of the globe. Originating from the Australian Museum, the exhibition delves into their past, stretching over 100 million years, accentuating the array of species thriving in distinct habitats and adapting to occupy varied ecological roles.

Guests will have the chance to delve into the intricacies of the tyrannosaur family, examining specimens, casts, models, and interactive displays. The exhibition explores the evolutionary journey of tyrannosaurs, demonstrating how factors such as natural selection, continental drift, and climate fluctuations played pivotal roles in their transition from relatively small carnivores to colossal predators like the iconic Tyrannosaurus rex.

“This is such an exciting exhibition. It showcases the earth’s ancient past and incorporates the latest breakthroughs, research, and ongoing advancements in paleontology,” said Akiko Minaga, the vice president of learning experiences at OMSI. “Visitors will not only learn about tyrannosaurs but also get their own hands-on experiences of paleontology field work.”

The exhibit features exceptional fossil specimens, skeletons (including the remarkable “Scotty,” one of the most extensive and complete T. rex skeletons globally), and models showcasing feathered dinosaurs. The experience is elevated with cutting-edge technology, offering hands-on and multimedia displays. Notable attractions comprise life-sized skeletons of Daspletosaurus, Albertosaurus, and Lythronax, along with an interactive augmented-reality encounter that enables visitors to engage with life-sized dinosaurs within the gallery.

In the event’s press release, Andrew Haight, the director of public engagement at OMSI, said, “This exhibit not only demonstrates the power of the T. rex but also the incredible diversity of the full Tyrannosaurus family. Visitors will learn about these fascinating creatures from paleontology’s most cutting-edge discoveries while interacting with the hands-on exhibit elements.”

The exhibition, previously showcased in Australia, New Zealand, Scotland, and Canada, is now touring the United States. The Portland exhibition includes recently added tyrannosaur discoveries, featuring the oldest feathery relatives of the T. rex.

“Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” opened on Saturday, March 2, and runs through Sept. 8. The exhibition is included with the cost of museum admission. For more information, visit OMSI’s official website.