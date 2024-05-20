Oregon waters

Fisherman were fishing at Meldrum Bar Park in Gladstone on Friday, April 26. Fisherman were going after salmon on the Willamette River. Fishermen casted their bait into the water then stick there fishing pole into a pole holder that is stuck into the ground, then they wait until a fish eats the bait. Taken by Carlos Rodriguez-Picazo
A Fisherman at Meldrum Bar Park in Gladstone on Friday, April 26. Fisherman was casting into the Willamette River. Fisherman were out fishing on a nice/rainy spring day going after salmon on the Willamette River. Taken by Carlos Rodriguez-Picazo
Woman picking up trash on the Willamette River at Meldrum Bar Park in Gladstone on Friday, April 26. There were fisherman fishing for salmon and a woman looking for rocks and picking up trash in the water floating on the Willamette River. Taken by Carlos Rodriguez-Picazo
Fisherman on boats going after salmon on Willamette River on Wednesday, May, 1, Photo was taken from Clackamette Skatepark. Salmon rears in the Pacific Ocean for most of its life and spawns in freshwater streams. The majority of mature chinook salmon enter Oregon coastal rivers from about April through December. Spring chinook begin entering the Columbia River in February. Taken by Carlos Rodriguez-Picazo
Canada geese waking the river banks of Clackamas River on Wednesday, May 1. Photo was taken at Meldrum Bar Park. Canada’s are found on every continent and are common to Oregon. They congregate near water, such as reservoirs, lakes, ponds, large rivers, and native wetlands. Taken by Carlos Rodriguez-Picazo
Mallard ducks on the river bank of Clackamas River on Wednesday, May 1. Photo was taken at Clackamette Skatepark. Two Mallard ducks relaxing in Clackamette Skatepark next to Clackamas River. Mallards are the most common breeding and wintering duck in Oregon, and are widespread throughout the state. They are a puddle or dabbling duck and usually feed by dabbling or dipping rather than submerging. Taken by Carlos Rodriguez-Picazo
