Cougar Talk: Brett Sanchez

May 3, 2023 / Ethan M. Rogers /

Brett Sanchez, Holding his 2022-23 Coach of the year award – Photo by Grant Pauli

Brett Sanchez, CCC’s head wrestling coach, wants to continue the tradition of excellence set under former head coach Josh Rhoden.

In this week’s episode, host Ethan M. Rogers talks with Sanchez about his journey from CCC’s first wrestling recruit out of California to his current position as head coach.

Sanchez also discusses the CCC wrestling program’s focus on excellence, both on and off the mat.

“We always preach about being accountable,” said Sanchez, “doing the things right, trying to be the best version of yourself, inside the wrestling room and outside the wrestling room.”

You can hear the full interview on the Cougar Talk Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4mUuF1qJLovp69NXJ7CoMl

Ethan M. Rogers

